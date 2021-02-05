The Alaska AFL-CIO is excited to announce a bittersweet leadership change within the Alaska labor movement. Alaska AFL-CIO President Vince Beltrami is retiring after 15 years of service. Joelle Hall, Alas ka AFL-CIO’s Director of Operations, was elected at a meeting of the Vice Presidents to serve the remainder of his term.
Vince Beltrami spent the greater part of his adult life advancing the labor movement in Alaska. After moving to the state in 1988 and becoming a member of IBEW Local 1547, he quickly understood the importance of organized labor and sought to make a difference. Former Alaska AFL-CIO President Jim Sampson recognized Vince’s leadership capacity while he served as Anchorage Building Trades Council president from 2000-2003 and as Statewide Training Director of the Alaska Joint Electrical Apprenticeship & Training Trust from 2003-2006. It was clear that Vince was the obvious choice to fill his shoes upon his retirement in 2006. Vince hit the ground running and never looked back. Under his leader ship, the Alaska AFL-CIO transformed from a few part-time staff to a powerhouse organization that strives to represent working people in every corner of Alaska. His tenacious leadership style put the Alaska AFL-CIO in a strong position to propel the cause of working people to new heights.
Quote from Alaska AFL-CIO Secretary/Treasurer Jake Metcalfe:
“Vince Beltrami has been an incredible force for the Alaska Labor movement. He leaves behind a legacy as he closes this chapter as President for the Alaska AFL-CIO. Since his early days as an IBEW organizer, Vince has made life better for all working people in Alaska. Through his leadership, Vince brought us into a new century. He will retire in power knowing we are all stronger and better able to do what is right for Alaska workers. Vince, you did a hell of a job and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
While Vince's shoes will be tough to fill, we are confident that Joelle Hall, incoming Alaska AFL-CIO President, is up to the challenge. She brings over 10 years of experience running the organization's operations and an immense knowledge of Alaska's political landscape and players. Joelle was hired on full-time at the Alaska AFL-CIO in 2009, and since then she has lead the successful effort to defeat anti-labor legislation at all levels of government and fought hard to elect worker friendly candidates to public office. She is well respected within the labor community and will continue to advance the goals of our organization. While we are saddened to see Vince leave, we know he is ready to enjoy his well-deserved re tirement. We are excited to see upcoming President Joelle Hall’s vision for the future of Alaska’s labor movement.