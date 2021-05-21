What: A vaccination event at the Bear Tooth Grill. Event is open to the public.

Who: Bear Tooth Theatrepub & Grill will be offering a slice of pizza for the first 200

people who receive a vaccination. Johnson & Johnson (18+) and Pfizer for 12+ are

available.

When: Monday, May 24 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Bear Tooth Theatrepub & Grill, 1230 W 27th Avenue, West Side Parking Lot

How: Register https://anchoragecovidvaccine.org/ - Walk-ins welcome

Contact: Gina Romero, (907) 351-6974

The Conquer COVID Coalition is a non-profit organization made up of Alaskan

businesses, healthcare organizations and Alaska Native organizations. All have come

together with the goal to safely reopen Alaska’s communities and economy. Additional

