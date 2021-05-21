What: A vaccination event at the Bear Tooth Grill. Event is open to the public.
Who: Bear Tooth Theatrepub & Grill will be offering a slice of pizza for the first 200
people who receive a vaccination. Johnson & Johnson (18+) and Pfizer for 12+ are
available.
When: Monday, May 24 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: Bear Tooth Theatrepub & Grill, 1230 W 27th Avenue, West Side Parking Lot
How: Register https://anchoragecovidvaccine.org/ - Walk-ins welcome
Contact: Gina Romero, (907) 351-6974
The Conquer COVID Coalition is a non-profit organization made up of Alaskan
businesses, healthcare organizations and Alaska Native organizations. All have come
together with the goal to safely reopen Alaska’s communities and economy. Additional