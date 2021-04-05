March 2020 would have been the 26th year of bringing together more than 1,400 Alaskans to enjoy soup and cornbread prepared by the chefs and clients at Bean’s Cafe. This past March would have been the 27th year of the highly anticipated event featuring hand-crafted bowls donated by The Alaska Woodturners Association, local potters, schools, and individuals. COVID-19 had different plans for the event, so today Bean’s Cafe launched an online auction featuring many of the auction items which would have been featured at the in-person events.
Although this is the first time the auction has been done completely online, the sentiment of reminding the community of all the hungry Alaskans with literal empty bowls remains. Contributions ensure every dollar donated through silent auction go directly to feeding those most in need in Anchorage.
Presented by Conoco Phillips Alaska, the Empty Bowl Virtual Auction 2021 went live today, Monday, April 5th and will end Sunday, April 11th at 9pm. Individuals will come to the Bean’s Cafe Administration office to pick up their items next week, and while there will have the option to purchase t-shirts and additional soup mixes while supplies last.
For the 2020 event the winning soup recipes to be served were features of Snow City Cafe and South Restaurant +Coffee House. In support of Bean’s Cafe endeavors the restaurants have been selling bowls and soup and cornbread mixes on-site and sending the items home in signature 26th Annual Empty Bowl Project tote bags. Bowls can still be purchased while supplies last.
Bean’s Cafe would like to thank Corso Graphics (Annie Brace) for the 2020 logo design and their generous sponsors for their support in 2020: Conoco Phillips Alaska, Providence Health and Services Alaska, Providence Imaging Center, Chugach Gov Solutions, TOTE Maritime, Alyeska Pipeline Service, Matson, Lynden, Bristol Bay Native Corp, Taiga Mining, Enstar, GCI, 3M, Express DMV Solutions, UMV, First National Bank and Media Sponsors, KFQD and Anchorage Press.