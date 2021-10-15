At a Special Meeting to address the Mayor’s veto of Emergency Ordinance No. EO 2021-3, the Anchorage Assembly voted to overturn the veto and uphold the ordinance.
EO 2021-3, an emergency ordinance of the Anchorage Municipal Assembly regarding public health and safety measures for the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring masking indoors in most situations, is still in effect.
“Due to the severity of the crisis in our health care system, the Assembly decided to act through an Emergency Ordinance to give this issue the urgency and weight required of the circumstances, and we stand by this decision,” said Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance. “The Assembly has heard from over 4,000 people over the course of six public meetings. The Emergency Ordinance that was passed reflects the feedback received at those meetings and has widespread community support.”