In response to the newly released email exchange between Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility (AWWU) employees regarding the Bronson Administration’s interference with the public water supply facilities, Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance and Vice-Chair Christopher Constant issued the following statements:
“In reading these emails, it is clear that there’s a difference between the Mayor’s account of events and what AWWU employees are reporting,” said Constant. “Ensuring that our drinking water meets municipal regulations and code requirements is critical to the health and safety of our community. It is imperative that we get to the bottom of this so we can understand why and how this happened, and safeguard against this type of interference in the future.”
LaFrance added, “while the Bronson Administration has responded to the media, Assembly leadership has yet to receive a response to our records requests sent to the Administration on December 12. Clearly this is a matter of serious public concern and Assembly leadership is committed to following through on our fact-finding inquiry. We need to hear from everyone involved, including the Mayor, so we can reconcile the conflicting reports and learn the truth.”
On December 12 Assembly Leadership sent two letters to the Bronson Administration requesting records related to the water fluoridation issue and the allegations made against the Mayor regarding management of the Anchorage Police Department. The deadline for a response was 6pm on December 14, and as of the afternoon of December 17, no response has been received.