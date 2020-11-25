Earlier today, Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson called upon Alaska’s Congressional Delegation to work with their fellow lawmakers in Congress to ensure additional federal stimulus.
“Without additional federal stimulus, businesses and individuals within the Municipality of Anchorage will be left in limbo,” said Assembly Chair Felix Rivera. “We’re close to running out of money for rental and mortgage relief. We will be releasing the final round of small business grants soon. The well is running dry and people’s livelihoods are on the line.”
“I know that Senators Murkowski and Sullivan and Congressman Young are fully aware of the challenges we are facing,” said Assembly Vice Chair John Weddleton. “I have full faith in Alaska’s Congressional Delegation to get the job done and to work with all of their colleagues to keep Alaska’s economy strong.”