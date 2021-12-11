Friday afternoon through a series of veto overrides, the Anchorage Assembly upheld the majority of budget amendments that were made with the November 23 passage of the Municipality’s 2022 general government operating, utilities and enterprise, ACDA, and capital budgets.
“The amendments we approved affect a very small portion of the municipality’s overall budget, yet will have long-lasting positive impacts on our community,” said Budget and Finance committee co-chair Austin Quinn-Davidson. “Today we funded school resource officers, building safety inspectors, the fire department mobile crisis team, domestic violence prevention and pre-K education. We also added critical infrastructure projects to the Parks bond. Our community came out strong in support of these popular and successful programs and the Assembly listened.”
Budget and Finance committee co-chair Forrest Dunbar added that “the budget we passed makes responsible investments in public safety and economic development, while staying under the tax cap. Budgets are a reflection of a community’s values and hopes for its future. With this budget, we are making the statement that our city believes in our future and we are ready to invest in that vision.”
“This budget debate and amendment process was a great example of how government should work. We considered many ideas, had thoughtful debates, compromised, and made decisions based on community input,” said Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance. “I want to thank the Budget and Finance Committee co-chairs, Forrest Dunbar and Austin Quinn-Davidson for their hard work in developing the amendment package, and all of the Assembly members for the countless hours they put into researching issues, listening to community members, and developing solutions.”