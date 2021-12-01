Assembly Members Austin Quinn-Davidson and Forrest Dunbar, Budget and Finance committee co-chairs, issued the following responses to the Mayor’s budget vetoes.
“The Mayor just overturned what was only the second unanimously-passed budget in the history of the Municipality, one that was shaped by thoughtful debate and compromise by both the Assembly and the Administration,” said Dunbar. “The Assembly’s modest budget amendments affect about half of one percent of the $550 million dollar budget submitted by the Mayor and yet maintain critical investments in public safety that our community expects. At the same time that he rejected these public safety investments and made claims about overspending, Mayor Bronson preserved every single new middle-management and political appointee position he had created.”
“We are confident in the financial projections on which we based our amendments, and in fact crafted them with data from the Mayor’s team,” said Quinn-Davidson. “We are very concerned by the Mayor’s representation of the Municipality’s bond ratings, which are actually a testament to Anchorage’s financial resiliency. Despite weathering a massive earthquake and a once-in-a-century pandemic, both agencies have put the Municipality at the AA+ level, which is the second highest rating available and is classified as ‘very strong’ by Standard & Poor.”