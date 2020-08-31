The Anchorage Assembly held a worksession on Monday, August 31, during which it was announced that the Municipality will ensure access to Ben Boeke arena for ice hockey. The Assembly's use of Coronavirus Relief Funds for housing allowed reopening of the arena.
"Ben Boeke will return to use as an ice arena, and thanks to Coronavirus Relief Funds, we can preserve access for youth sports and mitigate homelessness at the same time," said Assembly Member Christopher Constant.
“The Assembly's recent appropriation of $1 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds, in addition to the $20 million in rental and mortgage relief, provides a range of housing assistance options for those affected by COVID-19. This should reduce the number of people relying on shelter services, and rapidly rehouse a significant number of individuals currently in shelter,” said Assembly Member Meg Zaletel.
Earlier this spring, the Ben Boeke was used for temporary shelter to address capacity shortages due to increased social distancing requirements. While it was returned to service over the summer, the colder weather and increased rains drove more people inside, and there were questions about whether the Boeke would be needed to meet shelter demand during cold weather.
In August, the Assembly allocated $1 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to be used to help shore up rapid rehousing efforts. These funds are used to help pay for security deposits and rental assistance in stable housing for people who rely on shelter services. Getting people out of shelter as fast as possible ensures homelessness is a brief and one-time event, reducing the burden on shelters. As a result, fewer shelter beds are needed and Ben Boeke is on its way to a return to full service.