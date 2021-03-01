DILLINGHAM, AK - Friday's news that the US Army Corps of Engineers will review its denial of the Pebble Partnership's § 404 dredge and fill application highlights the urgent need for permanent protections in the region to ensure that those who depend on Bristol Bay's wild salmon runs are not subjected to further uncertainty.
In November 2020, the USACE denied Pebble’s permit application based on the conclusion that it “does not comply with Clean Water Act guidelines," and "the proposed project is contrary to the public interest." Their permit denial was met with widespread, bi-partisan support from Bristol Bay’s Tribes, fishermen, Alaska U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and thousands of salmon lovers across the nation. A reversal of this permit denial would put Bristol Bay and the world’s largest salmon fishery back in peril.
In response to Pebble’s appeal process advancing, Commercial Fishermen for Bristol Bay sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency urging immediate use of its authority under Section 404(c) of the Clean Water Act to protect Bristol Bay’s sensitive and pristine waters.
“Until the EPA establishes protections in Bristol Bay from projects like Pebble mine, our livelihoods and our nation’s premier wild salmon fishery will not be safe. The Biden Administration should not allow this threat to haunt Bristol Bay’s thousands of fishermen who have been fighting to save their livelihoods for more than a decade,” said Commercial Fishermen for Bristol Bay Director, Katherine Carscallen. “We are asking President Biden and the EPA to give Bristol Bay’s fishermen and residents the certainty and security that every American desires and deserves. We need the EPA and Biden Administration to establish Clean Water Act protections that will ensure that Bristol Bay’s salmon fishery and way of life are no longer imperiled by the Pebble Mine.”