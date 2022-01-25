The annual Arctic Innovation Competition is accepting innovative ideas for the chance to win cash prizes of up to $10,000.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks College of Business and Security Management sponsors the competition.
Participants compete for over $40,000 in awards and scholarships, including a $10,000 first-place prize in the main division.
Ideas may be submitted in one of three age groups: 18 and over, 13-17, and 12 and younger. Ideas do not have to be Arctic-based to be considered.
This year, the prizes include four $2,000 “kicker” prizes awarded to main finalists with the best idea in these categories: 1) Arctic-related, 2) submitted by an Alaska college student, 3) related to sustainability and 4) related to climate adaptation. Ideas may fall under more than one category; however, competitors can only enter an idea into consideration for the sustainability prize or the climate adaptation prize — not for both categories.
The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. Alaska time on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the competition will follow a schedule of virtual events, as it did in 2021. This schedule includes a series of online semi-final sessions, followed by the final presentations and award ceremony on Saturday, April 16. Competitors will not need to appear in person at the final event.
To find out more information and submit an idea, visit the Arctic Innovation Competition website. If you have questions about the competition, contact AIC at 907-474-6518 or aic@arcticinno.com.