Applications for the Alaska Native Science & Engineering Program’s full-time and summer Acceleration Academy components are due on March 19, 2021. Whether a student is brand new to ANSEP’s pipeline or has been enrolled in pre-college components before, all students entering grades nine through 12 are encouraged to apply for Acceleration Academy. ANSEP’s goal is to operate components in person this summer and fall.
Full-time Acceleration Academy, currently open to students in Anchorage and the Mat-Su, is a key component in ANSEP’s pipeline. An eighth grader enrolling in Acceleration Academy full time can obtain a bachelor’s degree in STEM just five years later, earning free college credits and saving up to $75,000 in college costs along the way. More about full-time Acceleration Academy is available here. A full-time school-year Acceleration Academy will start in Bethel in fall 2021, and application information will be released soon.
ANSEP also offers a five-week summer Acceleration Academy component. Open to students from across the state, the component will be held from May 29 – July 2, 2021, during which time students will not only have a chance to advance one full level in science or math but will experience campus life at the University of Alaska Anchorage. Additional details on how to apply for Acceleration Academy this summer can be found here.
“Over more than 25 years, we have developed components that have proven to get students hyper-prepared academically and socially for college,” said ANSEP Founder and Vice Provost Dr. Herb Schroeder. “When students come to the university with the confidence they gain through their ANSEP experience, they have a higher chance of success with their education and, ultimately, in their careers.”
For more information on ANSEP and the other components offered for Alaskan students to begin a journey in STEM education, visit www.ansep.net.