Based on the volume of current applicants, new applications are not being accepted for the Municipality of Anchorage’s COVID-19 Rent and Mortgage Assistance Program, which provides payment support for individuals and families economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Twenty million dollars of CARES Act funding was allocated for rent and mortgage relief, of which almost $9 million has been distributed. The remaining funds are anticipated to be spent assisting the applicants currently in the queue. Funds are expected to be exhausted by the end of December.
To date, over 9,000 payments have been made supporting more than 4,000 households in need. Households were able to access multiple payments due to the extended economic impact of the pandemic.
“This program has been a lifesaver to struggling Anchorage families,” said Acting Mayor Austin Quinn Davidson. “The need for housing assistance remains significant and addressing this need requires more resources than we have available. As applications are closing, we are calling upon Congress to pass another round of relief funding.”
The Municipality partnered with United Way of Anchorage to use the 2-1-1 statewide system as the application portal for individuals seeking rent or mortgage assistance. Anchorage residents who suffered a loss of income or were unemployed due to COVID-19 were eligible for the program.
The financial assistance went to residents who had insufficient funds to pay rent or mortgage payments beginning in April. Rental or mortgage payments were made out directly to landlords or mortgage companies, not to renters or borrowers.