The Alaska Arts and Culture Foundation, in partnership with the Alaska State Council on the Arts (ASCA), is pleased to announce the application period is now open for the 2021 Connie Boochever Artist Fellowship and the Alaska Literary Awards. The deadline for both applications is Friday October 31, 2021 at 9:59pm AKDT.
Applications are on:
· 2021 Alaska Literary Awards: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=9254
· 2021 Connie Boochever Artist Fellowships: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=9255
The Connie Boochever Artist Fellowship awards recognize and support Alaska emerging artists of exceptional talent. Every other year the fellowships alternate between the performing arts, and the visual arts. In the 2021 cycle, a select number of $2,500 fellowships will be awarded to individual artists working in performing arts, theatre and music. The fellowships are funded through The Alaska Arts and Culture Foundation.
The Connie Boochever Fellowship was established in 2001 by her family to honor and reflect the spirited passion of the arts Mrs. Boochever consistently demonstrated. Connie Boochever was an avid performer, director, and producer of community theatre and a lifelong patron and advocate of the arts. Her crusading efforts gave the arts a voice in Alaska’s government and she played a key role in advocating for passage of legislation that created the Percent for Art in Public Places program. Connie’s legacy can be seen in art installed in public buildings around the state.
The Alaska Literary Awards were established in 2014 by the Alaska Arts and Culture Foundation, through a generous gift from Peggy Shumaker and Joe Usibelli, to recognize and support writers of poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, playwriting, screenwriting, and mixed genres. A select number of $5,000 awards will be awarded this year. Any Alaska writer over the age of 18 who is not a full-time student is eligible to apply. Quality of the work submitted is the primary consideration in determining who receives the awards.