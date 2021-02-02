The Alaska State Council on the Arts in partnership with Rasmuson Foundation has developed the Adaptation and Innovation Grant. This new program is for Alaskan organizations, individuals, and agencies to adapt and innovate during this time of instability. The Adaptation and Innovation Grant has three different tiers; Adaptation and Innovation in Schools (up to $1,000.00), Adaptation and Innovation for Individuals and Organizations (up to $2,000.00), and the Adaptation and Innovation for Arts and Culture Organizations (up to $10,000.00). The purpose of this granting strategy is to support efforts to rebuild, connect with the community, and to positively impact Alaskan lives across the state in and through the arts and cultures of our state.
“Closures of venues and galleries and cancellations of events after event created unprecedented challenges in 2020 for Alaska artists and arts and culture organizations. They are responding with new ways to reach their audiences and create art. We hope this new grant opportunity helps them come back stronger than ever.” said Alexandra McKay, Vice President of Programs
Eligible Applicants are:
• Any public or nonprofit school in Alaska.
• Nonprofit organizations engaged in artistic practice in your community.
• Nonprofit organizations for which all or a significant portion of the mission is met through art practice, arts engagement, arts education, and/or arts commerce.
• Individuals 21 years of age or older and resident of Alaska.
ASCA Chairman Benjamin Brown noted, "2020 was replete with incredible challenges for all Alaskans, but the pandemic is especially difficult for artists and arts organizations cut off from audiences and the means through which creative energy flows back and forth. ASCA is so grateful for our close working relationship with Rasmuson Foundation, which will enable us together to provide crucial support to a wide and diverse array of creative Alaskans in 2021. The future is still bright, and we'll all work to continue collective progress back toward stability and normality."
For each of the following categories of Adaptation and Innovation grants, deadlines are ongoing on a rolling basis and applications must be submitted and complete no fewer than 30 days prior to the planned activity.
Interested applicants can find more information and paper applications at https://arts.alaska.gov/adaptation-and-innovation-grant-program.
Apply online at https://artsalaska.submittable.com/submit/178746/adaptation-and-innovation-grant-program.
Grant questions direct to asca.grants@alaska.gov