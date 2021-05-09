The Alaska Public Offices Commission (APOC) has fined the Bronson campaign $500 for what it says is a late filing of their 7 Day Campaign Disclosure Report that was due on May 4 but which the campaign filed a day late on May 5, 2021.In a letter sent to the campaign on May 5, APOC gives the Bronson campaign the option to pay the penalty within 30 days or to “appeal staff’s conclusion that a violation has occurred or the penalty amount assessed.”The requirement for the automatic 50% reduction in penalties is based on timely submission of previous reports.Interestingly, after filing its 7 Day Campaign Disclosure one day late, the campaign appears to have amended the disclosure twice on the same day.
- Debt to Hackney & Hackney from 9/20/20
- Debt to Axiom Strategies from 2/4/21
- Debt to WPAI for the poll that was a centerpiece of the Dunbar campaign’s APOC complaint.
The debt reported for WPAI still seems undervalued and it seems unlikely, although possible, that a national polling company did a one question poll for a small city’s mayor’s race. Dunbar’s campaign has asked APOC to look into whether the Recall Rivera ballot group commissioned the poll in question.
In any event, the penalty for late reporting is $50 per day for each infraction which likely means the Bronson campaign will be receiving another bill from APOC in the future.
Dunbar Campaign Treasurer Paula Delaiarro, when reached for comment about whether the Dunbar campaign had ever incurred a penalty issued by APOC, wrote via email:
“This is Forrest Dunbar’s third APOC-regulated campaign. I have been treasurer for all 3. We have never filed a late report nor have we ever incurred any type of penalty.”Dunbar Campaign Treasurer Paula Delaiarro, May 9, 2021
This is not Bronson’s first fine of the campaign. Bronson began making campaign expenditures before he registered with APOC and was fined for purchasing a domain registration, having a website created and campaign signs printed before registering with APOC.
APOC assessed a civil penalty of $675 for that violation.