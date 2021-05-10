In April of this year, voters passed the proposition which approved money for new technology systems, including body-worn cameras (BWC), for the Anchorage Police Department. “I made a commitment and promise to the community that I would always listen. This community-wide listening session is the first step in honoring that promise of inclusion and transparency,” said Acting Police Chief Kenneth McCoy. If you would like to share your thoughts regarding the BWC policy, please join us for this public meeting to be held in the auditorium of the Bettye Davis East High School from 6pm – 8pm on Wednesday, June 16, 2021
APD is seeking your input regarding Body Worn Cameras
