On February 15, 2021, the Anchorage Police Department (APD) discovered that unredacted traffic collision reports were uploaded to LexisNexis and released. LexisNexis is the third-party vendor APD utilizes in dispensing traffic collision reports to the public.
APD immediately shutdown the system and began an investigation to determine the nature and scope of this incident. It undertook a comprehensive and diligent review to identify what personal information was unredacted in the reports and who was impacted. The investigation has been completed and found that 11,402 people were impacted between April 2019 and February 15th, 2021. Those people had their date-of-birth and/or driver’s license number released unredacted.
APD takes this incident seriously. Information privacy and security are among our highest priorities and APD continues to ensure strict security measures are in place. All 11,402 people will be notified directly via a letter about the incident, corrective actions, and what steps they can to take at this time.
APD has no evidence of any actual or attempted misuse of the personal information. Only traffic collision reports were involved in this incident; social security numbers are not listed on traffic collision reports.
As a result of the investigation, APD has implemented new procedures to ensure this type of error does not occur again. In addition, the new IT system recently approved by voters in April will eliminate the current computer system and replace it with a more secure system.
If you haven’t received a letter by June 30th and believe you may be a victim because you were involved in a traffic collision, please call the Records Department at 907-786-8900 option #1. We apologize for any problems this incident may have caused.