Through the course of the investigation, detectives with the Homicide Unit identified a suspect.
The suspect was located and taken into custody. He was questioned by detectives and transported to jail.
The suspect has been identified as Anthony Herring (21-years-old). He faces charges of Murder I, two counts of Murder II, Misconduct Involving a Weapon I, Misconduct Involving a Weapon II, 4 counts of Attempted Murder and Tampering with Evidence.
UPDATE--3:24PM--06/19/21
At 2:43 AM on June 19, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to the intersection of 4thAve and Gambell Street in reference to a shooting. The initial investigation is that two vehicles in the area, both containing occupants, had an altercation. Shots were fired that caused injuries to a group of individuals that were congregated outside at the intersection. The group of five adult victims, 3 adult males and 2 adult females, were all taken to an area hospital for treatment. One adult female victim has died as a result of her injuries. The victim’s identity will be released once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed .It is unclear at this time if the group was the target of the shots fired or if they were caught in the crossfire of the altercation.
The details of the shooting to include the motive, circumstances, and number of people involved are still under investigation. There have been no arrests at this time.
All streets have been reopened. Thank you for your cooperation.
Please continue avoid the area while officers process the scene. Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include surveillance footage of the area, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).
To view the entire press conference with Chief McCoy, please visit APD’s Facebook page: https://fb.watch/6edlM0QUsj/
Update--4:15AM--06/19/21
One adult female victim that was transported to an area hospital has died as a result of her injuries. The circumstances are under investigation, but this case is now being investigated as a homicide. The APD Crime Scene Team and Detectives have responded and will be conducting a thorough investigation.
Please continue avoid the area while officers process the scene. Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include surveillance footage of the area, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).
Original--3:44AM--6/19/21
At 2:43 AM on June 19, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to the 300 Block of Gambell Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival officers located five adult victims; 3 adult males and 2 adult females. All five victims were taken to a hospital for treatment; conditions of each victim are currently unknown.
The details of the shooting to include the motive, circumstances, and number of people involved are still under investigation. There have been no arrests at this time.
Gambell is closed southbound between 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue. 4th Avenue is closed between Eagle Street and Gambell. Please avoid the area while officers process the scene. Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include surveillance footage of the area, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).
APD Case: 21-19453