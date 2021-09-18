 

Update--1:45PM--09/18/21

Investigators were able to identify both the vehicle involved and the person who was driving at the time of the collision.  The driver, 22-year-old Angel D. Green, has been remanded at the Hiland Correctional Faciltiy on the charge of Failure to Render Aid.
 
It will not be known if drugs and/or alcohol were involved until toxicology results are received.  Depending on the results of that test, and other information gathered during the course of the ongoing investigation, more charges may be forthcoming.

The victim's identity will be released pending next-of-kin procedures.

Update--3:00AM--09/18/21
Southbound Seward Hwy open.

Original--11:27PM--09/18/21
At 10:34 PM on September 17, 2021 Anchorage Police responded to East Benson Blvd and Seward Highway in reference to an adult male lying in the middle of the road. Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim, and he was declared deceased at the scene. 

Investigators with the Traffic Unit have responded to the scene to conduct their investigation. All southbound lanes of the Seward Highway are closed between Northern Lights and Benson Blvd while investigators process the scene. Please use alternative routes.

The circumstances of the collision are still under investigation but the preliminary investigation indicates that the male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene after the collision. There have been no arrests at this time
 
Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash, and did not initially stop at the scene and speak to responding officers, to contact APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).  Anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have captured the suspect vehicle on video, is also asked to contact police.

