People encounter hazards every day, some serious, others rare and innocuous. We fear certain kinds more than others, though, and COVID-19 is one of the biggest concerns in 2021. A recent Gallup poll found that only 38% of Americans feel “very” confident they can protect themselves from COVID-19 while they are out in public, a sharp drop from around 51% in May. While COVID-19 has continued to dominate the news this year, Americans still have other dangers to worry about, from mass shootings to riots to traffic accidents.

People can feel unsafe in other ways, too. Aside from the types of hazards that can cause bodily injury or other physical harm, taking out an unaffordable second mortgage, forgoing health insurance or even visiting unsecured websites are also ways people run into danger. One of the biggest worries for many people is the availability of affordable healthcare. In fact, half of all U.S. adults are worried a major health event could lead to bankruptcy.

No one can avoid all danger, however, and we take on a certain level of risk based on where we choose to live. Some cities are simply better at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can feel most secure — in more than one sense — WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 44 key indicators of safety. Our data set ranges from COVID-19 deaths in the past week per capita and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and road quality.

Overall RankCityTotal ScoreHome & Community Safety Natural-Disaster Risk Financial Safety 
1Columbia, MD87.8316341
2South Burlington, VT85.047365
3Nashua, NH84.388273
4Yonkers, NY84.04239102
5Madison, WI83.2611892
6Portland, ME82.98151121
7Warwick, RI82.36132255
8Raleigh, NC82.2719556
9Burlington, VT81.83203740
10Winston-Salem, NC81.07384034
11Manchester, NH80.97423011
12Gilbert, AZ80.78321443
13Durham, NC80.5644429
14Salem, OR80.46407018
15Fremont, CA80.43415715
16Plano, TX80.221211351
17Buffalo, NY80.1048533
18Worcester, MA80.07411745
19Laredo, TX80.052324140
20Irvine, CA79.98315087
21Virginia Beach, VA79.94254476
22Lincoln, NE79.763410516
23Chandler, AZ79.7152837
24Scottsdale, AZ79.38505330
25Aurora, IL79.05991152
26Brownsville, TX78.99352155
27Rochester, NY78.9554466
28Fargo, ND78.8967778
29Charlotte, NC78.23625726
30Bismarck, ND78.17886414
31Sioux Falls, SD78.09611034
32Peoria, AZ78.07582668
33Bridgeport, CT77.981816179
34Las Cruces, NM77.965366107
35Mesa, AZ77.92561867
36Glendale, CA77.815151124
37Omaha, NE77.804310749
38Tempe, AZ77.7470956
39Providence, RI77.59601095
40Henderson, NV77.542695141
41Salt Lake City, UT77.375711610
42Lewiston, ME77.358312100
43Vancouver, WA77.32758723
44Cheyenne, WY77.20729736
45Pembroke Pines, FL77.204748148
46Chesapeake, VA77.014569137
47Boise, ID76.86917117
48Huntington Beach, CA76.761417071
49Santa Rosa, CA76.712215375
50Santa Clarita, CA76.676168147
51Grand Rapids, MI76.6685791
52Fort Wayne, IN76.64785982
53New Haven, CT76.53516172
54Boston, MA76.49973513
55San Jose, CA76.483116920
56Overland Park, KS76.396312124
57San Diego, CA76.373613074
58Chula Vista, CA76.3228132106
59Cedar Rapids, IA76.276410179
60Garden Grove, CA76.2310171129
61Oceanside, CA76.0217144108
62Rancho Cucamonga, CA75.952115978
63Greensboro, NC75.81963354
64Santa Ana, CA75.6816167115
65Casper, WY75.661102058
66Glendale, AZ75.62951398
67Missoula, MT75.497410893
68Oxnard, CA75.2933148105
69Spokane, WA75.181141935
70Anaheim, CA74.9124154128
71Newport News, VA74.679321143
72Grand Prairie, TX74.5365112117
73Minneapolis, MN74.527713146
74Colorado Springs, CO74.378012659
75North Las Vegas, NV74.294999170
76Sacramento, CA74.257311985
77Jersey City, NJ74.207984145
78Cape Coral, FL74.1786111109
79Pearl City, HI74.1146N/A1
80Fontana, CA74.1029163138
81Moreno Valley, CA74.0727166142
82Portland, OR73.981198612
83Norfolk, VA73.957181158
84Ontario, CA73.9139156114
85Corpus Christi, TX73.83122390
86Aurora, CO73.636813399
87Tampa, FL73.561039264
88Fayetteville, NC73.5310551119
89Arlington, TX73.5166122132
90Tallahassee, FL73.4711228120
91Irving, TX73.418912592
92West Valley City, UT73.3830N/A38
93Columbia, SC73.389883131
94El Paso, TX73.3410174122
95Gulfport, MS73.199956157
96Juneau, AK73.161495022
97Newark, NJ73.046929181
98San Antonio, TX73.011097394
99New York, NY72.961243473
100Nampa, ID72.911324965
101Reno, NV72.629215839
102Augusta, GA72.6113561116
103Nashville, TN72.6010711553
104Des Moines, IA72.349014383
105St. Paul, MN72.2837N/A47
106Columbus, GA72.2411538156
107Fort Worth, TX72.1782134139
108Hialeah, FL72.0159128171
109Phoenix, AZ71.891312589
110Pittsburgh, PA71.861407232
111Austin, TX71.651349829
112San Francisco, CA71.5712512327
113Modesto, CA71.5410613560
114Chicago, IL71.439479180
115Louisville, KY71.41108106123
116Toledo, OH71.3711360168
117Long Beach, CA71.3676152130
118Springfield, MO71.3512012750
119Jacksonville, FL71.291366284
120Fresno, CA71.19111117117
121Cincinnati, OH71.0812676125
122Atlanta, GA71.0712182135
123Riverside, CA70.9884164126
124Richmond, VA70.5212775154
125Akron, OH70.4111868173
126Milwaukee, WI70.4013052146
127Amarillo, TX70.3711716231
128Billings, MT70.351605844
129Charleston, WV70.261634525
130Bakersfield, CA70.18102146111
131Montgomery, AL70.1711693178
132Fort Smith, AR70.101489486
133Seattle, WA69.9712814119
134Wilmington, DE69.8914123153
135Indianapolis, IN69.85123124103
136Dover, DE69.801561149
137Rapid City, SD69.741551297
138Albuquerque, NM69.4813888113
139Wichita, KS69.3110017297
140Knoxville, TN69.2315078104
141Miami, FL69.08104118175
142Honolulu, HI69.0581N/A28
143Mobile, AL68.9114743164
144Lexington-Fayette, KY68.7955N/A110
145Garland, TX68.72143110112
146Tulsa, OK68.0214512088
147Las Vegas, NV67.7013796163
148Houston, TX67.52139102159
149Shreveport, LA67.45146100161
150Washington, DC67.431628072
151Huntsville, AL67.3615314252
152Stockton, CA67.36133140136
153Charleston, SC67.1414216561
154Port St. Lucie, FL67.1387N/A81
155Columbus, OH67.0816346121
156Orlando, FL66.641743257
157Kansas City, MO66.58151138101
158Tacoma, WA66.2915414577
159Philadelphia, PA66.2316915133
160Denver, CO66.2215813962
161Tucson, AZ66.1916765127
162Huntington, WV66.181754770
163New Orleans, LA66.1315931176
164Baltimore, MD65.2616167174
165Oakland, CA64.7815715596
166Cleveland, OH64.7516654169
167Dallas, TX64.66168104134
168Los Angeles, CA64.64152149144
169Little Rock, AR64.35144147167
170Detroit, MI63.5517341177
171Chattanooga, TN63.1317810980
172Jackson, MS63.07165137166
173Lubbock, TX62.8918011463
174St. Petersburg, FL62.64129N/A42
175Anchorage, AK61.8717716148
176Birmingham, AL61.33172136165
177Baton Rouge, LA61.3218290150
178Memphis, TN60.5117685182
179Oklahoma City, OK58.5417017369
180San Bernardino, CA58.02179160162
181Fort Lauderdale, FL50.69171N/A160
182St. Louis, MO47.64181N/A151
