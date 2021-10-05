People encounter hazards every day, some serious, others rare and innocuous. We fear certain kinds more than others, though, and COVID-19 is one of the biggest concerns in 2021. A recent Gallup poll found that only 38% of Americans feel “very” confident they can protect themselves from COVID-19 while they are out in public, a sharp drop from around 51% in May. While COVID-19 has continued to dominate the news this year, Americans still have other dangers to worry about, from mass shootings to riots to traffic accidents.
People can feel unsafe in other ways, too. Aside from the types of hazards that can cause bodily injury or other physical harm, taking out an unaffordable second mortgage, forgoing health insurance or even visiting unsecured websites are also ways people run into danger. One of the biggest worries for many people is the availability of affordable healthcare. In fact, half of all U.S. adults are worried a major health event could lead to bankruptcy.
No one can avoid all danger, however, and we take on a certain level of risk based on where we choose to live. Some cities are simply better at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can feel most secure — in more than one sense — WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 44 key indicators of safety. Our data set ranges from COVID-19 deaths in the past week per capita and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and road quality.
|Overall Rank
|City
|Total Score
|Home & Community Safety
|Natural-Disaster Risk
|Financial Safety
|1
|Columbia, MD
|87.83
|1
|63
|41
|2
|South Burlington, VT
|85.04
|7
|36
|5
|3
|Nashua, NH
|84.38
|8
|27
|3
|4
|Yonkers, NY
|84.04
|2
|39
|102
|5
|Madison, WI
|83.26
|11
|89
|2
|6
|Portland, ME
|82.98
|15
|11
|21
|7
|Warwick, RI
|82.36
|13
|22
|55
|8
|Raleigh, NC
|82.27
|19
|55
|6
|9
|Burlington, VT
|81.83
|20
|37
|40
|10
|Winston-Salem, NC
|81.07
|38
|40
|34
|11
|Manchester, NH
|80.97
|42
|30
|11
|12
|Gilbert, AZ
|80.78
|32
|14
|43
|13
|Durham, NC
|80.56
|44
|42
|9
|14
|Salem, OR
|80.46
|40
|70
|18
|15
|Fremont, CA
|80.43
|4
|157
|15
|16
|Plano, TX
|80.22
|12
|113
|51
|17
|Buffalo, NY
|80.10
|48
|5
|33
|18
|Worcester, MA
|80.07
|41
|17
|45
|19
|Laredo, TX
|80.05
|23
|24
|140
|20
|Irvine, CA
|79.98
|3
|150
|87
|21
|Virginia Beach, VA
|79.94
|25
|44
|76
|22
|Lincoln, NE
|79.76
|34
|105
|16
|23
|Chandler, AZ
|79.71
|52
|8
|37
|24
|Scottsdale, AZ
|79.38
|50
|53
|30
|25
|Aurora, IL
|79.05
|9
|91
|152
|26
|Brownsville, TX
|78.99
|35
|2
|155
|27
|Rochester, NY
|78.95
|54
|4
|66
|28
|Fargo, ND
|78.89
|67
|77
|8
|29
|Charlotte, NC
|78.23
|62
|57
|26
|30
|Bismarck, ND
|78.17
|88
|64
|14
|31
|Sioux Falls, SD
|78.09
|61
|103
|4
|32
|Peoria, AZ
|78.07
|58
|26
|68
|33
|Bridgeport, CT
|77.98
|18
|16
|179
|34
|Las Cruces, NM
|77.96
|53
|66
|107
|35
|Mesa, AZ
|77.92
|56
|18
|67
|36
|Glendale, CA
|77.81
|5
|151
|124
|37
|Omaha, NE
|77.80
|43
|107
|49
|38
|Tempe, AZ
|77.74
|70
|9
|56
|39
|Providence, RI
|77.59
|60
|10
|95
|40
|Henderson, NV
|77.54
|26
|95
|141
|41
|Salt Lake City, UT
|77.37
|57
|116
|10
|42
|Lewiston, ME
|77.35
|83
|12
|100
|43
|Vancouver, WA
|77.32
|75
|87
|23
|44
|Cheyenne, WY
|77.20
|72
|97
|36
|45
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|77.20
|47
|48
|148
|46
|Chesapeake, VA
|77.01
|45
|69
|137
|47
|Boise, ID
|76.86
|91
|71
|17
|48
|Huntington Beach, CA
|76.76
|14
|170
|71
|49
|Santa Rosa, CA
|76.71
|22
|153
|75
|50
|Santa Clarita, CA
|76.67
|6
|168
|147
|51
|Grand Rapids, MI
|76.66
|85
|7
|91
|52
|Fort Wayne, IN
|76.64
|78
|59
|82
|53
|New Haven, CT
|76.53
|51
|6
|172
|54
|Boston, MA
|76.49
|97
|35
|13
|55
|San Jose, CA
|76.48
|31
|169
|20
|56
|Overland Park, KS
|76.39
|63
|121
|24
|57
|San Diego, CA
|76.37
|36
|130
|74
|58
|Chula Vista, CA
|76.32
|28
|132
|106
|59
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|76.27
|64
|101
|79
|60
|Garden Grove, CA
|76.23
|10
|171
|129
|61
|Oceanside, CA
|76.02
|17
|144
|108
|62
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|75.95
|21
|159
|78
|63
|Greensboro, NC
|75.81
|96
|33
|54
|64
|Santa Ana, CA
|75.68
|16
|167
|115
|65
|Casper, WY
|75.66
|110
|20
|58
|66
|Glendale, AZ
|75.62
|95
|13
|98
|67
|Missoula, MT
|75.49
|74
|108
|93
|68
|Oxnard, CA
|75.29
|33
|148
|105
|69
|Spokane, WA
|75.18
|114
|19
|35
|70
|Anaheim, CA
|74.91
|24
|154
|128
|71
|Newport News, VA
|74.67
|93
|21
|143
|72
|Grand Prairie, TX
|74.53
|65
|112
|117
|73
|Minneapolis, MN
|74.52
|77
|131
|46
|74
|Colorado Springs, CO
|74.37
|80
|126
|59
|75
|North Las Vegas, NV
|74.29
|49
|99
|170
|76
|Sacramento, CA
|74.25
|73
|119
|85
|77
|Jersey City, NJ
|74.20
|79
|84
|145
|78
|Cape Coral, FL
|74.17
|86
|111
|109
|79
|Pearl City, HI
|74.11
|46
|N/A
|1
|80
|Fontana, CA
|74.10
|29
|163
|138
|81
|Moreno Valley, CA
|74.07
|27
|166
|142
|82
|Portland, OR
|73.98
|119
|86
|12
|83
|Norfolk, VA
|73.95
|71
|81
|158
|84
|Ontario, CA
|73.91
|39
|156
|114
|85
|Corpus Christi, TX
|73.83
|122
|3
|90
|86
|Aurora, CO
|73.63
|68
|133
|99
|87
|Tampa, FL
|73.56
|103
|92
|64
|88
|Fayetteville, NC
|73.53
|105
|51
|119
|89
|Arlington, TX
|73.51
|66
|122
|132
|90
|Tallahassee, FL
|73.47
|112
|28
|120
|91
|Irving, TX
|73.41
|89
|125
|92
|92
|West Valley City, UT
|73.38
|30
|N/A
|38
|93
|Columbia, SC
|73.38
|98
|83
|131
|94
|El Paso, TX
|73.34
|101
|74
|122
|95
|Gulfport, MS
|73.19
|99
|56
|157
|96
|Juneau, AK
|73.16
|149
|50
|22
|97
|Newark, NJ
|73.04
|69
|29
|181
|98
|San Antonio, TX
|73.01
|109
|73
|94
|99
|New York, NY
|72.96
|124
|34
|73
|100
|Nampa, ID
|72.91
|132
|49
|65
|101
|Reno, NV
|72.62
|92
|158
|39
|102
|Augusta, GA
|72.61
|135
|61
|116
|103
|Nashville, TN
|72.60
|107
|115
|53
|104
|Des Moines, IA
|72.34
|90
|143
|83
|105
|St. Paul, MN
|72.28
|37
|N/A
|47
|106
|Columbus, GA
|72.24
|115
|38
|156
|107
|Fort Worth, TX
|72.17
|82
|134
|139
|108
|Hialeah, FL
|72.01
|59
|128
|171
|109
|Phoenix, AZ
|71.89
|131
|25
|89
|110
|Pittsburgh, PA
|71.86
|140
|72
|32
|111
|Austin, TX
|71.65
|134
|98
|29
|112
|San Francisco, CA
|71.57
|125
|123
|27
|113
|Modesto, CA
|71.54
|106
|135
|60
|114
|Chicago, IL
|71.43
|94
|79
|180
|115
|Louisville, KY
|71.41
|108
|106
|123
|116
|Toledo, OH
|71.37
|113
|60
|168
|117
|Long Beach, CA
|71.36
|76
|152
|130
|118
|Springfield, MO
|71.35
|120
|127
|50
|119
|Jacksonville, FL
|71.29
|136
|62
|84
|120
|Fresno, CA
|71.19
|111
|117
|117
|121
|Cincinnati, OH
|71.08
|126
|76
|125
|122
|Atlanta, GA
|71.07
|121
|82
|135
|123
|Riverside, CA
|70.98
|84
|164
|126
|124
|Richmond, VA
|70.52
|127
|75
|154
|125
|Akron, OH
|70.41
|118
|68
|173
|126
|Milwaukee, WI
|70.40
|130
|52
|146
|127
|Amarillo, TX
|70.37
|117
|162
|31
|128
|Billings, MT
|70.35
|160
|58
|44
|129
|Charleston, WV
|70.26
|163
|45
|25
|130
|Bakersfield, CA
|70.18
|102
|146
|111
|131
|Montgomery, AL
|70.17
|116
|93
|178
|132
|Fort Smith, AR
|70.10
|148
|94
|86
|133
|Seattle, WA
|69.97
|128
|141
|19
|134
|Wilmington, DE
|69.89
|141
|23
|153
|135
|Indianapolis, IN
|69.85
|123
|124
|103
|136
|Dover, DE
|69.80
|156
|1
|149
|137
|Rapid City, SD
|69.74
|155
|129
|7
|138
|Albuquerque, NM
|69.48
|138
|88
|113
|139
|Wichita, KS
|69.31
|100
|172
|97
|140
|Knoxville, TN
|69.23
|150
|78
|104
|141
|Miami, FL
|69.08
|104
|118
|175
|142
|Honolulu, HI
|69.05
|81
|N/A
|28
|143
|Mobile, AL
|68.91
|147
|43
|164
|144
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|68.79
|55
|N/A
|110
|145
|Garland, TX
|68.72
|143
|110
|112
|146
|Tulsa, OK
|68.02
|145
|120
|88
|147
|Las Vegas, NV
|67.70
|137
|96
|163
|148
|Houston, TX
|67.52
|139
|102
|159
|149
|Shreveport, LA
|67.45
|146
|100
|161
|150
|Washington, DC
|67.43
|162
|80
|72
|151
|Huntsville, AL
|67.36
|153
|142
|52
|152
|Stockton, CA
|67.36
|133
|140
|136
|153
|Charleston, SC
|67.14
|142
|165
|61
|154
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|67.13
|87
|N/A
|81
|155
|Columbus, OH
|67.08
|163
|46
|121
|156
|Orlando, FL
|66.64
|174
|32
|57
|157
|Kansas City, MO
|66.58
|151
|138
|101
|158
|Tacoma, WA
|66.29
|154
|145
|77
|159
|Philadelphia, PA
|66.23
|169
|15
|133
|160
|Denver, CO
|66.22
|158
|139
|62
|161
|Tucson, AZ
|66.19
|167
|65
|127
|162
|Huntington, WV
|66.18
|175
|47
|70
|163
|New Orleans, LA
|66.13
|159
|31
|176
|164
|Baltimore, MD
|65.26
|161
|67
|174
|165
|Oakland, CA
|64.78
|157
|155
|96
|166
|Cleveland, OH
|64.75
|166
|54
|169
|167
|Dallas, TX
|64.66
|168
|104
|134
|168
|Los Angeles, CA
|64.64
|152
|149
|144
|169
|Little Rock, AR
|64.35
|144
|147
|167
|170
|Detroit, MI
|63.55
|173
|41
|177
|171
|Chattanooga, TN
|63.13
|178
|109
|80
|172
|Jackson, MS
|63.07
|165
|137
|166
|173
|Lubbock, TX
|62.89
|180
|114
|63
|174
|St. Petersburg, FL
|62.64
|129
|N/A
|42
|175
|Anchorage, AK
|61.87
|177
|161
|48
|176
|Birmingham, AL
|61.33
|172
|136
|165
|177
|Baton Rouge, LA
|61.32
|182
|90
|150
|178
|Memphis, TN
|60.51
|176
|85
|182
|179
|Oklahoma City, OK
|58.54
|170
|173
|69
|180
|San Bernardino, CA
|58.02
|179
|160
|162
|181
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|50.69
|171
|N/A
|160
|182
|St. Louis, MO
|47.64
|181
|N/A
|151