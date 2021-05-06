Anchorage Press staff and contributors took home six awards at Saturday night’s Alaska Press Club awards.
John Creed won first place in Best Food Reporting for his story ‘Alaska’s food security and Covid-19.’
Corrina Cook got first place in Best Arts and Culture Criticism for ‘Just to the Side: Reflections on a new Native novel and Alaska’s epidemic history’ and Jeremy Pataky won second in the same category for ‘Leavetakings: A debut book of lyric Alaska essays from Corrina Cook’.
Matt Hickman took second place in the Suzan Nightingale Award for Best Columnist for his piece ‘Sympathy for the honkies’, and another second place for Best Arts Reporting for ‘Accidental Savant.’
O’Hara Shipe won second place in Best News Photo for ‘Your Voice Matters’ rally’.