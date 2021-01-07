The Anchorage Museum reopened Jan. 7 with a new schedule, welcoming visitors four days a week: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. The Discovery Center and MUSE Restaurant remain temporarily closed.
Now on view is Extra Tough: Women of the North, an exhibition celebrating the stories and perspectives of Northern Women. In a North being shaped at unprecedented rates by the forces of climate change and globalization, women’s voices and visions provide rich ground for imagining a future guided by principles of gender equity, sustainability, and strength.
Alaska Biennial 2020 is also on view in the west wing, first floor galleries. Organized by the Anchorage Museum, Alaska Biennial celebrates place through the lens of contemporary art. Participants are Alaska-based artists exploring the North, its people, histories, and landscapes. Works include drawing, painting, mixed media, craft, jewelry, fiber art, visual art, metalsmithing, printmaking, encaustic, ceramic, book/paper arts, photography and sculpture.
To ensure everyone has a safe visit, face masks are required upon entry, and guests are asked to practice physical distancing while in the museum. Visit anchoragemuseum.org for COVID-19 safety measures and ticketing information.
ANCHORAGE MUSEUM
The Anchorage Museum is the largest museum in Alaska and one of the 10 most visited attractions in the state. The museum’s mission is to share and connect Alaska with the world through art, history and science.
January hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. General admission is $20, $17 Alaska residents ages 18-64, $15 seniors/students/military, $10 ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger. Learn more online at anchoragemuseum.org.