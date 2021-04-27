This press release is to inform everyone, including all the Anchorage Public, our loyal vendors, all our 20,000 guests and attendees, as well as all those who participate as entertainers and performers that the Anchorage July 4th Celebration & Parade on and around the Delaney Park Strip has been cancelled for 2021 due to ongoing Covid-19.
Anchorage July 4 celebration cancelled
- Anchorage Fairs and Festivals Press Release
