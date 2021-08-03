With an increase in COVID-19 cases in Anchorage, Anchorage Health Department (AHD) is expanding COVID-19 testing sites to better meet the demand. Beginning today, the Z.J. Loussac Library and Changepoint Church testing sites have an added traffic lane to reduce wait times by half. Municipal testing sites include:
- ChangePoint Church, 6689 Changepoint Drive
- Muldoon Community Assembly, 7041 Debarr Road
- Z.J. Loussac Library, 3600 Denali Street
- Eagle River, 11701 Business Boulevard
To find municipal testing sites, locations, hours, and typical tests per hour, visitanchoragecovidtest.org. Tests are free to the public. The sites are operated by Visit Healthcare, a health care company focused on emergency response. These sites are made possible by the willingness of local churches and municipal agencies to support the effort to contain community spread by promoting and increasing testing capacity.
In addition to municipal testing sites, testing through private clinics and pharmacies is available across the municipality. A map and list of locations is compiled by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. Free testing is available at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Girdwood Health Clinic offers testing by appointment. Many urgent care clinics and primary care providers offer testing. Rapid tests, which can give results in 15 minutes, are available for purchase at Walgreens pharmacies. Contact your healthcare provider to find out if they offer COVID-19 testing.
The Municipality encourages anyone, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, with even mild symptoms or who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested. Referral from a clinician is not required at the municipal locations. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. These sites are not recommended for people needing a COVID-19 test before a medical procedure.
For more COVID-19 testing information, including what to do after you test, visitwww.muni.org/COVID-19.