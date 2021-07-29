Today, Anchorage Health Department (AHD) Director David Morgan announced a new Chief Medical Officer. Michael Savitt, MD, joins AHD to support the broad work of the department.
“With the loss of our epidemiologist, the increased work load surrounding the reporting, data, and information needed on COVID-19, and to be able to continue providing excellent public health services to the Municipality of Anchorage, the need for another doctor has been a top priority for me,” said Director David Morgan.
“We welcome Dr. Savitt to the team and look forward to his expertise and longstanding work as a physician. His leadership experience and time spent working with infectious diseases will serve our community well as we deal with a variety of ongoing public health challenges,” said Mayor Dave Bronson.
Dr. Savitt will be filling the gap until the new epidemiologist joins the department. His work will include interpreting, analyzing, and reporting health data; serving as data analysis consultant to public health programs to ensure quality of data; responding to infectious disease emergencies; participating in working groups related to specific disease response areas by attending meetings to set policy; preparing educational materials and lectures to professional and public groups in order to maintain awareness and understanding of disease epidemiology and control; and responding to general questions from the public, healthcare providers, hospitals, and media.
Dr. Savitt is a board-certified pediatrician and is licensed in 5 states (AK, NM, AZ, NJ, and NY). He has extensive experience with infectious diseases and has a degree in psychology. He has been the Chairman of numerous medical committees and groups, including Chairman of the Patient Rights and Bioethics at the Ocean Medical Center in New Jersey, Medical Staff President and Chairman Credentials Committee at Memorial Medical Center, Las Cruces, NM. He will report to the AHD Director.
Dr. Bruce Chandler will continue in his role as Medical Officer at AHD.