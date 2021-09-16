In efforts to reduce overtime, today the Anchorage Fire Department introduced a plan that could save between $70,000 - $125,000 this year while maintaining coverage and current response times.
The plan would reduce overtime strategically based on call volume and community need. Normal staffing will be maintained during daytime hours (9AM-9PM) when most emergencies occur. When there is a staff vacancy between 9PM and 9AM (when peak demand is low) selected positions will not be filled with overtime. Those unfilled positions will be based on location, position type, and historical incident volume. No station will be unstaffed, effective response force will be preserved, and there will be no reduction in geographically isolated areas (Eagle River).
“The Fire Department is committed to high level emergency service delivery within our community, said Fire Chief Doug Schrage. “Service and stewardship are at the core of our mission; both require us to seek creative ways to maintain our capabilities while we adjust to the fiscal challenges facing the Municipality. We are confident we will be able to maintain the high level of emergency services our community has come to expect from the Anchorage Fire Department.”
“This is a good example of showing the Municipality of Anchorage’s stewardship with the people’s tax dollars,” said Mayor Dave Bronson. “I am pleased that no services will be diminished, or station closures will happen.”
The overtime reduction plan is set to take effect October 1st.