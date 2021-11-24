Join the Anchorage Downtown Partnership, Ltd. on Saturday, November 27th, to celebrate the official start of the holiday season! This year’s celebration will kick off at 5:00 pm with Mayor Dave Bronson lighting the Holiday Tree in Town Square Park.
“I’m very excited to kick off this holiday season here in Anchorage, and I can think of no better way to do it than during this day of wonderful events organized by our downtown community,” said Bronson. “I encourage everyone to come downtown this Saturday to celebrate with us, enjoy the events, and support the local businesses that are at the heart of our amazing city.”
Following the tree lighting, several family-oriented holiday activities are scheduled throughout downtown between 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm during Light Up Downtown. With performances, art projects, sled dogs, Santa photos, and plenty of hot chocolate to go around, there’s sure to be something for everyone! These events are put on through a partnership between Anchorage Downtown Partnership, Ltd. and ConocoPhillips Alaska and are supported by Alaska Center for the Performing Arts, Anchorage Museum, Diamond Parking, EasyPark, The Hotel Captain Cook, Visit Anchorage, Anchorage Parks & Recreation, Anchorage Community Theater, Underground Dance Company, The Light Brigade, TBA Theater and Kaladi Brothers Coffee. More information is available on the event map.
November 27th is also the date for Small Business Saturday. Each year, Anchorage Downtown Partnership, Ltd. teams up with American Express to support our downtown small businesses by promoting Small Business Saturday, a yearly, nationwide event to encourage shopping at local small businesses. Participating Downtown Anchorage businesses provide a discount or specials highlighted on the Small Business Saturday downtown map. In addition, shoppers who make a purchase at any participating businesses or highlighted pop-up events will have the opportunity to win two round-trip plane tickets, courtesy of Alaska Airlines.
“We are excited to have 39 businesses signed up for Small Business Saturday, a nearly 25% increase from last year,” said Amanda Moser, Executive Director of Anchorage Downtown Partnership, Ltd. “Our small, locally-owned downtown business community is working hard to adapt, innovate, and deliver great goods and services; Small Business Saturday is a great way to show our support. When you shop small, 40 to 60 cents of each dollar stays in the local community, with our friends, family, and neighbors.”
Small Business Saturday participating businesses include Wooly Mammoth, Quilted Raven, Cabin Fever, Anchorage Museum, Uncle Joe’s Pizzeria, Stephan’s Fine Art, Hairways Salon, Furniture Classics, Circular Boutique, Excalibur Sports, Alaska Downtown Bicycle Rental, Sevigny Studio, Skinny Raven Sports, Once in a Blue Moose, Grizzly’s Gifts, Weather, Second Run Consignment, Polar Bear Gifts, Oomingmak Musk Ox Producers Co-Op, Shear Lara, Blush Boutique, Sara’s Gift
Cache, Tiny Gallery, Side Street Espresso, Aurora Fine Art, Snow City Cafe, ZoeZ Window Gallery, Bottoms Boutique, Alaska Subs Gourmet, Apricot Lane Boutique, The Kobuk, Octopus Ink, 5th Avenue Jewelers, Hops Hallmark and Wilco Supply Company.
Light Up Downtown and Small Business Saturday maps are attached to this release and are available online on our website and via links on social media outlets such as Facebook and Instagram.
By spreading these events and activities throughout downtown, we hope to provide the space for entertainment while increasing physically distanced traffic downtown. Please respect physical distancing and mask requirements when enjoying the holiday spirit.
The Anchorage Downtown Partnership, Ltd. is committed to a Clean, Safe, and Vital Downtown.