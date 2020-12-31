Join the Anchorage Downtown Partnership, Ltd. tonight for a reimagined version of Anchorage’s beloved New Year’s Eve celebration and Fireworks. This year’s event will consist of a drive-in firework and live music show. Attendees can tune in to KNOR 106.1 FM and listen to live music before and after the fireworks show. Fireworks begin at 8:30 p.m. and will be viewable from participating lots across downtown. Participants are asked to follow the face mask mandate and physical distancing recommendations.
What: New Year’s Eve Celebration
Where: *Chinook, *Sockeye, *Coho, 5th & 6th Avenue Garages, JC Penney Parking Garage and the Train Depot lot. (*) Easy Park will have a flat rate of $3 on select lots. Diamond Parking is providing a $1 per hour PayByPhone special on parking lots across downtown.
Who: The Public
When:
6:30-7:00 p.m. - Attendees arrive downtown & pick up take-out, and find a parking spot.
7:00-8:00 p.m. - Live performance by DJ GRE on KONR 106.1.
8:00-8:30 p.m. - Live performance by H3 on KONR 106.1 & Facebook Live
8:30-8:40 p.m. - Fireworks Celebration with accompanying music on KONR 106.1,
& streamed Facebook Live.
8:40-9:00 p.m. - Dance to H3 after the fireworks extravaganza on KONR 106.1 & Facebook Live.
9:00-10:00 p.m. - End the night with jams from DJ GRE on KONR 106.1
This annual extravaganza is presented by the Anchorage Downtown Partnership Ltd. and brought to you by: the Atwood Foundation, Municipality of Anchorage, the Alaska Railroad, the Port of Alaska, Rising Tide Communication, and KONR 106.1 Fireworks are provided with generous support from the Atwood Foundation.
“ADP is delighted to continue this holiday tradition that brings in the new year with light, and music from our local artists,” said Amanda Moser, Executive Director of ADP. “Let's get fancy Downtown and celebrate New Year’s Eve safely together!”
The Anchorage Downtown Partnership, Ltd. is committed to a Clean, Safe, and Vital Downtown.