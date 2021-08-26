The Anchorage Downtown Partnership, Ltd. (ADP) invites the public and media to participate in its free weekend events on Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29. Both events will be held rain or shine.
Details for the events follow:
The Hope Wall Mural Project Community Workshop
WHERE: Town Square Park (544 W 5th Avenue)
WHEN: Saturday, August 28; 1-hour time slots between 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
WHAT: The community is invited to help paint The Hope Wall, an original mural designed by renowned Alaska artist Steve Gordon. Like a giant paint-by-number project, four-foot square sections of mural fabric will be painted at stations supervised by experienced artists. No artistic experience is necessary – participants will be provided with all the guidance and tools needed to paint the mural.
Later in September, the mural will be hung on the side of the Hafling Building on the corner of 7th Avenue and E Street.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged but not required at bit.ly/37yy5k3.
ANC Market Social
WHERE: E Street between 5th and 6th Avenues and Town Square Park
WHEN: Sunday, August 29 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Weekly through Sept. 26)
WHAT: Sponsored in part by the Buy Alaska program, ANC Market Social is a weekly outdoor market/street fair for locals, by locals, featuring live music, local vendor booths, and a beer garden hosted by Humpy’s Great Alaskan Alehouse. The event is a unique collaboration with local makers, artisans, growers, and downtown vendors curated to boost the local economy and bring folks back to our city center.
Local street vendors, downtown merchants, and nonprofits should contact Crystal Caines, ADP Economic Opportunity Director at ccaines@anchoragedowntown.org or (907) 279-5620 for more information. More information about the market is available on the Facebook event.