The Anchorage Downtown Partnership Ltd. (ADP) is excited to announce that an ice skating rink has been installed in Town Square Park! The ice rink has been a long-standing downtown tradition, which has been absent in recent years.
“We are thrilled to have the Town Square ice rink make its return this winter. Our small business enjoys supporting downtown placemaking initiatives, and is hopeful that this will show Alaskans what wintertime can offer,” said Nina Bonito Romine, owner of The Kobuk. “This partnership allows community members to safely engage in an outdoor activity suitable for many ages.”
“ADP is thrilled to continue to bring back the ice rink for people to enjoy some physically distanced fun Downtown at Town Square Park,” said Amanda Moser, Executive Director of ADP. “We are hoping to provide a space where people can come enjoy the holiday lights, snow, ice, and laughter in the heart of Downtown Anchorage while supporting downtown businesses with curbside pick-up and to-go”.
The public is encouraged to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing while using the ice rink.
The ice rink installation is generously sponsored by: the Northern Compass Group LLC, the Kobuk Coffee Co., Anchorage Parks & Recreation, the Anchorage Park Foundation, the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA), Walmart, and Alpine Services.
