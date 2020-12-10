The Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness (ACEH), the lead convener for the Anchorage Homeless Prevention & Response System, today announced that it has been selected to receive a $450,000 grant from the Day 1 Families Fund. Launched in 2018 by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, the Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups doing compassionate, needle-moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families.
“Through long-term partnerships with community providers, the local faith community, passionate advocates and many others, our community was building our local capacity to ensure homelessness for families was rare, brief and one time,” said Jasmine Boyle, Executive Director of ACEH. “Unfortunately, the economic impacts of COVID-19 have been particularly hard on local families, especially those with school-aged children. This grant provides an important infusion of resources at a time when so many are struggling with circumstances they never expected to encounter. We are grateful for the opportunity to keep our work moving forward and to expand Anchorage’s ability to help new families impacted by COVID-19.”
This one-time grant, awarded to organizations doing meaningful work to connect families with shelter and support, will help ACEH rapidly connect families to existing services, and create an additional subsidy program to help recently rehoused families sustain their housing. ACEH plans to partner with family service providers in Anchorage in order to build on their existing work and improve resources for vulnerable families.
ACEH is one of 42 nonprofits across the U.S. to receive the third annual Day 1 Families Fund grants, as part of a continuing commitment by the Day 1 Families Fund to help end homelessness for families. The Day 1 Families Fund issued a total of $105.9 million in grants this year. To select these organizations, the fund worked with an advisory board of homelessness advocates and leaders whose expertise spans housing justice, racial equity, direct services, homelessness policy, equity for Native American communities and anti-poverty work. This year, the grant recipients from around the country include: Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness; The Cathedral Center, Inc.; Catholic Charities of Acadiana; Coalition for Homelessness Intervention & Prevention; Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida; Community Action Council for Lexington-Fayette, Bourbon, Harrison and Nicholas Counties, Inc.; Congreso de Latinos Unidos; Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio; Denver Indian Family Resource Center; East Los Angeles Women’s Center; East Oakland Community Project; Facing Forward to End Homelessness; Families Together; Family Life Center; Friendship Place; HELP of Southern Nevada; The Homeless Families Foundation; Homeless Outreach Program Integrated Care System; HOPE Atlanta; House of Ruth; Housing Matters; Housing Up; Kahumana; MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action Partnership, Inc.; Metro Denver Homeless Initiative; MUST Ministries; The National Center for Children and Families; Native American Youth and Family Center; North Carolina Coalition to End Homelessness; One80 Place; Poverello House; Rainbow Services; Refugee Women's Alliance; Safe Haven Family Shelter; Samaritan House; Solid Ground; St. Vincent de Paul CARES; Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence; The Salvation Army Austin Area Command; Time for Change Foundation; United American Indian Involvement, Inc.; and WestCare California.
“This grant furthers our reach in these difficult times to help families with young children stabilize, reducing trauma and helping parents get on their feet quickly. This stability prevents the next generation from struggling with homelessness. Our community response to family homelessness has been strong and rooted in collective action, and we are thrilled to receive this grant from the Day 1 Families Fund to support this effort,” said Nathan Johnson, chair of the ACEH Board of Directors.
The Bezos Day One Fund was launched in 2018 with a commitment of $2 billion and a focus on two areas: funding existing nonprofits that help homeless families, and creating a network of new, nonprofit tier-one preschools in low-income communities. The Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups doing compassionate, needle-moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families. The vision statement comes from the inspiring Mary’s Place in Seattle: no child sleeps outside. For more information, visit www.BezosDayOneFund.org/Day1FamiliesFund.