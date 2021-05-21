Main Event Grill will be celebrating the new expansion of their brick and mortar location with a ribbon cutting. Join us for an open house, short program, and some of their many delicious refreshments!
The Anchorage Chamber of Commerce is pleased to offer members an opportunity for more exposure at their business with an official Ribbon Cutting ceremony.
QUESTIONS?
Contact Tabitha at 677-7110 or tabitha@anchoragechamber.org.
|Date:
|May 25, 2021
|Time:
|05:30 PM - 08:00 PM AKDT
|Website:
|http://anchoragechamber.org
|Location:
|1041 E 76th Ave.
Right behind Mr. Prime Beef at the corner of Old Seward & 76th Ave.
|Contact:
|Tabitha Karpow
|Email:
|tabitha@anchoragechamber.org
|Date/Time Details:
|Ribbon cutting at 6:00 pm.
|Fees/Admission:
|FREE to members and non-members