The Anchorage Chamber of Commerce’s Gold Pan Awards “The Magic Within” was held on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Anchorage Marriott Downtown. Chamber members and guests enjoyed a plated dinner and drinks, followed by a game of Heads or Tails where a lucky winner earned themselves two round-trip tickets courtesy of Alaska Airlines.
The Gold Pan Awards recognized and celebrated the accomplishments of the twelve finalists below. Awards were given to organizations and businesses for their commitment to community service, as well as those who have shown business and entrepreneurial excellence.
BUSINESS EXCELLENCE
Channel 2 / CBS 5 VIDEO - Winner!
49th State Brewing VIDEO
Linford of Alaska VIDEO
DISTINGUISHED COMMUNITY SERVICE
Anchorage Downtown Partnership VIDEO - Winner!
Identity Inc. VIDEO
Real Property Management Last Frontier VIDEO
Matson VIDEO - Winner!
Credit Union 1 VIDEO
R&M Consultants VIDEO
ENTREPRENEURIAL EXCELLENCE
“After 18 months of one of the most challenging business and personal environments imaginable, the annual Gold Pan Awards gave us a chance to reflect on the resilience and tenacity of our leading businesses and local entrepreneurs,” says Ed Hendrickson, Chairman of the Anchorage Chamber Board of Directors. “The event continued the 64-year tradition of celebrating and recognizing some of the best businesses for their distinguished community service, their dedication to excellence, and their significant contributions to our local economy.”
In addition, the Anchorage Chamber relies heavily on volunteers, whether they serve on the Board of Directors, Ambassador Council, Young Professionals Group Executive Board, or on a committee. Each year, the Anchorage Chamber recognizes an exceptional person who is a model professional, committed to the Anchorage Chamber’s mission and to their community. Congratulations to the 2021 Volunteer of the Year, Tana Skye Nevada, Chair of the Young Professionals Group and Co-Chair of the Municipal Activity Committee.
The President’s Award, a special award not given every year, is reserved for the case that someone has done exceptional work through the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce. Joy Merriner, Assurance Office Managing Partner at BDO, USA, served as the Chair of the Board of Directors for two consecutive years through the pandemic. Not only has Joy’s work greatly contributed to the success of the Anchorage Chamber, this individual has also contributed to the success of our community by solidifying our partnerships with other organizations.