The UAA Fine Arts Building remains closed to public events due to Covid-19. Therefore, please note that our concerts will NOT be held there this summer (disregard previous email).
CONCERT SCHEDULE:
July 23 at 7:30 pm
July 24 at 7:30 pm
TICKETS
Anchorage Chamber Festival Concerts now held at the Central Lutheran Church and Sydney Laurence Theatre
- ACF Press Release
-
-
- Comments
We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber.
Tags
Load comments