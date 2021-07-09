The UAA Fine Arts Building remains closed to public events due to Covid-19. Therefore, please note that our concerts will NOT be held there this summer (disregard previous email).

CONCERT SCHEDULE:

July 23 at 7:30 pm
CENTRAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
1420 Cordova Street

July 24 at 7:30 pm
ALASKA CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
SYDNEY LAURENCE THEATRE
621 West 6th Avenue

TICKETS
Due to these changes, we are a little behind on setting up our ticketing system. We will be selling tickets through CenterTix. Stay tuned for information on how to buy tickets, coming very soon!

