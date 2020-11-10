"I want to thank our sponsors, staff and volunteers for making the first virtual Gold Pan Awards a success. This was a groundbreaking effort to recognize business and community excellence in a new fashion,” said Bruce Bustamante President/CEO of the Anchorage Chamber. “Whether a large or small business, or a volunteer, you all play an important role in contributing to our community and I want to congratulate all nominees and Gold Pan winners.”
The Gold Pan Awards recognized and celebrated the accomplishments of twelve finalists. Awards were given to organizations and businesses for their commitment to community service, as well as those who have shown business and entrepreneurial excellence.
Business Excellence
PIP Printing of Alaska
The Odom Corporation
TOTE Maritime – WINNER!
Distinguished Community Service by a Large Business with over 30 Employees
Carlile Transportation
ConocoPhillips Alaska – WINNER!
Nine Star Enterprises
Distinguished Community Service by a Small Business with fewer than 30 employees
/vīb/ cycle
Alaska Skylar Travel – WINNER!
BOSCO’S
Entrepreneurial Excellence
Alaska Escape Rooms
Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals – WINNER!
Baxter Senior Living
In addition, the Anchorage Chamber relies heavily on volunteers, whether they serve on our Board of Directors, committees, Ambassador Council, or the Young Professionals Group. Ambassadors are an energetic group of people who work together to promote the Anchorage Chamber. Each year, the Anchorage Chamber recognizes an exceptional ambassador who is a model professional, committed to the Anchorage Chamber’s mission. Congratulations to the 2020 Ambassador of the Year, Tito Muñoz of Alaska 529.
Julie Anderson, Commissioner of the Department of Commerce, Community & Economic Development was also honored with a Gold Pan Award for her accomplishments and commitments to the Anchorage Chamber. Even after her term as chair, she continued to stay engaged by helping lead the effort to create an expansive focus to not only address diversity on the board, but to create a sustainable program that would be pervasive throughout the culture of the Chamber itself, says Joy Merriner, Chairwoman of the Anchorage Chamber’s Board of Directors. “She advocated for funding, helped develop the structure, and advised the leaders on a work plan that would help the chamber better serve our business communities. The Anchorage Chamber Diversity Program serves as a model and is now recognized nationally as a best practice example of building equity and inclusion into the business community.”
DIGITAL PROGRAM: bit.ly/goldpan2020