The Anchorage ATHENA Society is currently seeking nominations for its Class of 2022. Nominations will only be accepted online and the forms can be obtained from the ATHENA website: www.athenaanchorage.org. The deadline is Tuesday, Feb 15, at 5 pm.
Nominations for ATHENA Society members are solicited from the community at large – anyone can make a nomination. Inductees are selected based on the recognition of their outstanding leadership and excellence in their business or profession, their community service outside of job requirements, and work assisting women to reach their full leadership potential. Nominees must work in Anchorage to be considered.
Plans are to honor the Class of 2022 at the Anchorage ATHENA Society Luncheon, at the Dena’ina Center on March 21. Doors open at 11:30 am with the program starting at noon. Should the COVID-19 pandemic make it necessary to change this plan, details will be announced.
The Anchorage ATHENA Society has been a program of the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce since 1995, and is associated with ATHENA International foundation, www.athenainternational.org. Currently the Anchorage membership is almost 300.