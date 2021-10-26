The review of the proposed 2022 municipal budget is now underway and the Anchorage Assembly encourages the public to review and provide input on the budget. The Municipality’s budget decisions and priorities affect the daily lives of everyone in our community and a vigorous community dialog on the budget is an important part of our civic life.
Each year, around October 1, the Mayor submits a budget to the Assembly that includes the General Operating Budget, the Capital Improvement Program (bonds), and the Utilities/Enterprise budgets. After reviewing the budget, asking questions of the Administration in work sessions, and listening to community input, the Assembly then makes amendments to the budget based on their findings. The budget is typically passed by the Assembly at the last Regular Meeting in November and it is enacted by the Mayor and their administration on January 1 of the following year.
The public can review budget documentations and presentations, watch budget work sessions, and submit written, phone or email testimony. The Assembly will begin presenting budget amendments at the November 19 work session, so written testimony should be submitted before then.
Schedule
- · Wednesday, October 27: Public hearing #1 to be held at the Regular Meeting at Loussac Library. Public testimony will be open between 8 and 10pm.
- · Friday, October 29: Budget Work Session #2 - virtual (for public viewing, no public testimony)
- · Tuesday, November 9: Public hearing #2 to be held at the Regular Meeting at Loussac Library.
- · Friday, November 19: Work Session on Assembly proposed budget amendments
- · Tuesday, November 23: process for adoption of the budgets begins at the Regular Meeting at Loussac Library.
Review Documents
- · 2022 proposed budget: www.muni.org/Departments/budget/Pages/default.aspx
- · Anchorage Assembly Budget and Finance Committee:www.muni.org/Departments/Assembly/Pages/BudgetandFinanceCommittee-of-the-Whole.aspx
- · Bronson Administration presentation to the Assembly at the Oct 22 work session: www.muni.org/Departments/Assembly/Pages/Meetings-Worksessions.aspx
How to Testify
- · Submit written testimony using the form at:www.muni.org/Departments/Assembly/Pages/participate.aspx
- · Sign up for phone testimony by 5pm October 26 for the October 27 meeting or by 5pm November 8 for the November 9 meeting using the form at: www.muni.org/Departments/Assembly/Pages/participate.aspx
- · In-person testimony is on a first come basis at each meeting