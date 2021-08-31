Earlier today, the Anchorage Assembly successfully voted to override Mayor Bronson’s first ever veto of AO 2021-76 by a vote of 9-1. This ordinance, which will create a Houseless Lived Experience Advisory Board, was approved on Tuesday, August 24 by a vote of 9-2 before being vetoed by the Mayor on the evening of Friday, August 27.
“I was astounded by the Mayor’s veto, as were many community members,” said Assembly Member Felix Rivera. “In spite of the veto, the Assembly heard from dozens of individuals and community groups who continued to back the idea of this board.”
Various community organizations had put forward letters of support for this ordinance, including: the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness, the Board of Directors of Catholic Social Services, the Houseless Resources Advisory Council (HRAC), the Alaska Black Caucus, the Housing and Neighborhood Development Commission, and the Homeless Action Response Team.
After the Mayor’s veto, HRAC issued a follow-up letter asking the Assembly to vote to override.
“Now that this vote is behind us, it is time for the two branches of Municipal Government to continue working together for the betterment of the residents of our city,” said Assembly Member Rivera. “We will agree sometimes, we will disagree sometimes, and we may even vehemently disagree with each other. At the end of the day, our constituents expect us to roll up our sleeves and get back to work.”