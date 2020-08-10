On Friday, the Anchorage Assembly launched a website dedicated to Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. The website serves as a one-stop spot to see all decisions made on funding allocations.
The Municipality of Anchorage received $156 million in federal funding to assist local efforts to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in the community. The Assembly has already allocated approximately $22.5 million of the funds to relief, response and support efforts. The approved legislation with information on how funds are being spent can be found on the CARES Act Funding Impacts page.
A vote will be held on Aug. 11, 2020 at 6 p.m. to determine how the remaining funding will be allocated among local programs. In the proposed funding relief for consideration, the Assembly plans to divide the remainder of CARES Act funding into the following priority areas:
Economic Stimulus: $16,130,000
Family Support: $15,250,000
Housing and Homelessness: $38,000,000
Public Health and Safety: $28,250,000
Community Investments: $5,760,000
Municipal Response: $29,598,566
The Assembly encourages the public to review the proposed funding, submit feedback and share any additional ideas they may have. Public comment will be accepted until 2 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2020 for official record.
HOW TO PROVIDE FEEDBACK
Written testimony is encouraged. The public can submit written comments through the new CARES Act funding website. Comments will become part of the record of the meeting. The response will be forwarded directly to all Assembly Members.
The public may also submit comments by phone by calling the Clerk’s Office at (907) 343-4311, where they will be directed to leave a brief message with their CARES funding feedback. Brief recorded messages that are not too large will be forwarded to all Assembly Members.