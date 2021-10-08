Earlier today, Assembly leadership was informed by the administration that all Assembly members physically present at the Thursday, October 8 meeting have come into “really close contact” with two COVID-19 positive individuals from the administration.
Even though most Assembly members were wearing masks and are vaccinated, and thus are more protected from contracting COVID-19, Assembly leadership feels it is in the best interest of the safety of the public, staff, administration, and Assembly members to cancel tonight’s continued meeting.
Assembly leadership is also investigating postponing the regularly scheduled Tuesday, October 12 meeting to allow for adequate time for Assembly members and members of the administration to follow appropriate CDC guidelines and the Municipality’s protocols for testing and quarantine, established August 30, 2021. An update on the October 12 Regular Meeting will be announced shortly.