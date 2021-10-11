The Regular Assembly Meeting scheduled for tomorrow, 10/12 is scheduled to proceed in person in the Assembly Chambers at Loussac Library.
Please be advised that the three agenda items from Friday’s cancelled Special Assembly Meeting will not be up for public hearing tomorrow. The public hearing for AO 2021-91 will be continued at a special meeting this Wednesday, 10/13 at 6 pm (with possible continuation to Thursday, 10/14 at 6 pm. The public hearing for AO 2021-92 will move to the Regular Assembly Meeting of 10/27 and the public hearing for AO 2021-90 will move to the Regular Assembly Meeting of 12/7.