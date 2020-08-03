The Anchorage Assembly is holding two “virtual” town halls, Tuesday, August 4 and Thursday, August 6, at 6:00 p.m., to present several proposed plans for uses of the alcohol tax and to receive public feedback on those proposed plans. Assembly Chair Felix Rivera said, “We’ve heard from the public that our community wants to be involved in creating solutions to community issues. To make sure that happens, the Assembly is engaging in a robust public process to determine the best uses of the alcohol tax approved by the community in the April election.”
The public has several options to participate in the Alcohol Tax Town Halls:
· Participate from your smart phone, computer, or via the Microsoft Teams application. From these links, you will be able to view and hear the presentations, and provide comments or questions in the Q & A.
o Tuesday, August 4, 2020
o Thursday, August 6, 2020
· Participate by Facebook Live, go to the Municipal Clerk’s Facebook page @ANCMuniClerk. From Facebook, you will be able to see and hear the presentations and provide comments.
o Tuesday, August 4, 2020
o Thursday, August 6, 2020
To date, the public process regarding uses of the alcohol tax includes a variety of worksession and committee meetings, including the following:
· May 15, 2020: First Worksession on Allocation on Alcohol Tax, reviewing a proposed plan developed by the administration and discussing committee processes.
· May 20, 2020: Assembly Committee on Homelessness via TEAMS, discussing the uses of the alcohol tax.
· June 3, 2020: Health Policy Committee Meeting, discussing evidence-based grants to address DV/SA and child abuse, review early childhood education programs, and discuss treatment center ideas and operations
· June 3, 2020: Public Safety Committee Meeting, discussing the needs within AFD, APD, and the Prosecutor’s Office to better address their responses to homelessness, domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.
· June 17, 2020: Assembly Committee on Homelessness, discussing 1) supporting the Municipality’s work in the “Health and Safety” pillar of the Anchored Home plan, and 2) supporting partnership work in the other pillars of Anchored Home.
· July 1, 2020: Health Policy Committee Meeting, discussing evidence-based grants to address DV/SA and child abuse, review early childhood education programs, and discuss treatment center ideas and operations.
· July 1, 2020: Public Safety Committee Meeting, continuation of discussion of the needs within AFD, APD, and the Prosecutor’s Office to better address their responses to homelessness, domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.
· July 15, 2020: Assembly Committee on Homelessness, continuing the discussion regarding 1) supporting the Municipality’s work in the “Health and Safety” pillar of the Anchored Home plan, and 2) supporting partnership work in the others pillars of Anchored Home.
· July 24, 2020: Second Worksession on Allocation of Alcohol Tax, reviewing work done in committees and develop draft plans to present at the August town hall meetings.
Assembly Chair Rivera indicates that after the Town Halls, the Assembly plans additional time to review the feedback and then to finalize plans for uses of the alcohol tax. A worksession is currently scheduled for August 28, from 1pm – 2pm, and Regular Assembly Meetings to hold public hearings and consider a formal resolution adopting a plan for uses of the alcohol tax are scheduled onSeptember 15 and 29, at 5pm. Dates are subject to change based on feedback from the community and Assembly members.
The proposal for the Alcohol Tax was approved and placed on the ballot by the Assembly in AO 2019-148(S-1) As Amended, on January 28, 2020. At the April 7, 2020 Regular Municipal Election, Ballot Proposition 13, the Alcohol Tax, was approved by Anchorage voters.