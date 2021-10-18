At tonight’s town hall, Mr. Gara will be answering prepared questions about climate change, poverty, oil and gas, education, women's rights, and the Permanent Fund Dividend. Participants will also be able to submit questions in writing during the meeting, and we will field as many questions and answers as possible during the event. This event series is not a fundraiser or campaign event, but an opportunity for the Anchorage community to meet candidates for office, learn about each candidate and their platform, and share the community’s priorities.
Community Town Hall with Gubernatorial Candidate Les Gara
Hosted by Anchorage Action
Monday, October 18, 2021
6:00 to 7:00 p.m.