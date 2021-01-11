Update at 12:35 PM:
All lanes surrounding the Midtown Mall are now closed, please seek alternate routes:
- Northern Lights is shut down between Latouche and Denali.
- Benson is shut down between Latouche and Denali.
- New Seward Highway, in both directions, is shut down between 36th and Fireweed.
Original at 11:36 AM:
Anchorage Police have responded to the parking lot of the Midtown Mall, located at 2920 New Seward Highway, in reference to reports of a suspicious vehicle. Please avoid the area and follow officers’ instructions if you are in the vicinity.