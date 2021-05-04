Preservation Alaska announced their 2021 Ten Most Endangered Historic Properties on Sunday, May 2nd to kick off Historic Preservation Month. The annual list was announced on the organization’s Facebook page and will be posted soon on their website. While the organization is celebrating 40 years as an organization, it is also celebrating 30 years of the Ten Most Endangered Historic Properties program.
The Ascension Church of Our Lord Chapel located at Karluk was again deemed as the property most at risk. The church is the oldest Russian Orthodox Church in Alaska, having been built in 1888. Situated overlooking the Karluk River, the church is in danger of sliding off the cliff that is being undercut by the Karluk River. Almost equally in danger of being lost, is the Wolf Creek Boatworks located near Hollis, on Prince of Wales Island. The organization rated it as second in danger of being lost. Due to a pending land exchange, the facility may be destroyed and lost to Alaska’s history forever.
In all, there were three new properties nominated to the list: Pioneer Hall, Ketchikan; One Room Schoolhouse, Talkeetna; and Pilgrim Hot Springs, 60 miles north of Nome. The remainder of this year’s list were from last year. Of those, the 4th Avenue Theatre is the one property that has been on the list the longest; first appearing on the list in 1991. The organization deems the theatre important enough to include a requirement that they work with the owners if at all possible in their annual strategic plan.
1. Ascension of Our Lord Chapel, Karluk
2. Wolf Creek Boatworks, Prince of Wales Island
3. U.S. Commissioner’s Cabin, McCarthy
4. SS Nenana, Fairbanks
5. Pilgrim Hot Springs, Nome
6. Pioneer Hall, Ketchikan
7. Eldred Rock Lighthouse, Lynn Canal
8. Talkeetna One Room Schoolhouse, Talkeetna
9. Qiyhi Qelahi (Groundhog Mountain) Cultural Landscape, Northern Peninsula
10. 4th Avenue Theater, Anchorage
This list is intended to bring public awareness to Alaska’s threatened historic properties. Heightened awareness often leads to increased support for the conservation of endangered historic properties, which are assets important to tourism, economic development, and the cultural heritage of Alaska. Alaska Association for Historic Preservation (now rebranded as Preservation Alaska) has been identifying the Most Endangered Historic Properties since 1991.