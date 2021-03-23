Summit




Entrepreneurs are motivated individuals who identify a need and seek to fill it. They are among Alaska's next generation of legacy builders. They are innovative, passionate, ambitious, and visionaries. Most importantly, recipients will have shown a growing impact on their business in their industry and/or community.

DAN NEWMAN, Owner, Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals

JIN CHEN, Founder, The Planeket

MEREDITH NOBLE, Co-Founder and CEO, SenecaWorks LLC

Alaska Young Professional of the Year

This honor is awarded to an engaged citizen and role model and should have a demonstrated pattern of leadership and civic engagement while creating a positive impact in their workplace and community.

DR. DANIEL VOLLAND, Owner, Ursa Optical

JUNE GARDNER, Vice President, Consumer Compliance / Alaska USA FCU

LAURA STURDEVANT, Financial Advisor, Merrill Lynch

All nominations were reviewed by the Alaska Young Professionals Summit committee. Each nominee was scored on their community involvement, leadership, statewide impact, diversity of experience and their willingness to go above and beyond their job description.

Winners will be voted on by the Anchorage Chamber staff, board of directors, and Summit committee as well as chambers across the state of Alaska. Each finalist will be scored on their community engagement, professional accomplishments, leadership, and statewide involvement and impact.

KUDOS TO ALL NOMINEES!

Aspen Knight

Benjamin Persinger

Bethany Burgess, LCSW, APHSW-C

Blaze Bell

Brooke Lavender

Chidi Iwuoha Jr

Dylan Faber

Emily Anderson

Erin Orchard

Gregory Latreille

Hannah Lain

John Sallee

Josiah Aullaqsruaq Patkotak

Justin Milette

Kassandra Taggart

Katie Bender

Lauren Wickham

Lessie Kincaid

Missy Gaulke

Rachael Sabado

Raelynn Danielowski

Raychel McConnell

Reese Hanneman

Sarah Lanners

Tyler Aklestad

Yolanda Valladolid

Zachary Aregood

Tags

Load comments