Entrepreneurs are motivated individuals who identify a need and seek to fill it. They are among Alaska's next generation of legacy builders. They are innovative, passionate, ambitious, and visionaries. Most importantly, recipients will have shown a growing impact on their business in their industry and/or community.
DAN NEWMAN, Owner, Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals
JIN CHEN, Founder, The Planeket
MEREDITH NOBLE, Co-Founder and CEO, SenecaWorks LLC
Alaska Young Professional of the Year
This honor is awarded to an engaged citizen and role model and should have a demonstrated pattern of leadership and civic engagement while creating a positive impact in their workplace and community.
DR. DANIEL VOLLAND, Owner, Ursa Optical
JUNE GARDNER, Vice President, Consumer Compliance / Alaska USA FCU
LAURA STURDEVANT, Financial Advisor, Merrill Lynch
All nominations were reviewed by the Alaska Young Professionals Summit committee. Each nominee was scored on their community involvement, leadership, statewide impact, diversity of experience and their willingness to go above and beyond their job description.
Winners will be voted on by the Anchorage Chamber staff, board of directors, and Summit committee as well as chambers across the state of Alaska. Each finalist will be scored on their community engagement, professional accomplishments, leadership, and statewide involvement and impact.
KUDOS TO ALL NOMINEES!
Aspen Knight
Benjamin Persinger
Bethany Burgess, LCSW, APHSW-C
Blaze Bell
Brooke Lavender
Chidi Iwuoha Jr
Dylan Faber
Emily Anderson
Erin Orchard
Gregory Latreille
Hannah Lain
John Sallee
Josiah Aullaqsruaq Patkotak
Justin Milette
Kassandra Taggart
Katie Bender
Lauren Wickham
Lessie Kincaid
Missy Gaulke
Rachael Sabado
Raelynn Danielowski
Raychel McConnell
Reese Hanneman
Sarah Lanners
Tyler Aklestad
Yolanda Valladolid
Zachary Aregood