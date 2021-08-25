The Alaska World Affairs Council is pleased to announce Anniken Krutnes, Ambassador of Norway, and Mikko Hautala, Ambassador of Finland, will present to the public on Thursday, September 16, 5:30-7:00pm at the Anchorage Museum.
This program is a part of Ambassadors Unplugged, a series of talks with Ambassadors on important issues such as climate change, gender equality, technology, alternative energy, and our ever-changing world.
Online pre-registration for this program is encouraged. Additional information about Ambassador Anniken and Ambassador and registration can be found online at www.alaskaworldaffairs.org/events, by calling (907) 276-8038, or by emailing rsvp@alaskaworldaffairs.org.
This program is a part of the Atwood Distinguished Speakers Series and in partnership with The Anchorage Museum and the Wilson Center.