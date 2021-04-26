At 12:00 pm on Wednesday, April 28th, working families, union officials, elected representatives, and community leaders will gather at FireFighters' Memorial Park in Anchorage for a Workers Memorial Day ceremony honoring those who have died or suffered illnesses or injuries while on the job. Speakers will include: Austin Quinn-Davidson, Mayor of Anchorage; Joelle Hall, President of the Alaska AFL-CIO; Frank Mutchie, President of United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1496; Matt Schultz, Pastor of First Presbyterian of Anchorage; Angel Wallace, Registered Nurse at Providence Alaska Medical Center.
On April 28th, the AFL-CIO will release its 2021 Death on the Job Report, a national and state-by-state profile of worker safety and health in the United States. The 2020 report found that Alaska is one of the most dangerous states in the country for working people, with a fatality rate of 9.9 per 100,00 workers (49th out of 50 states) and an injury and illness rate of 3.6 per 100,00 workers (the national rate is 2.8).
The COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged workplaces has so far cost more than 550,000 people their lives nationwide, and many Alaskan workers still remain unprotected.
Statement from Alaska AFL-CIO President Joelle Hall:
“Everyone has the right to a safe workplace. Working people and our families deserve to know we will make it home at the end of the day unharmed. Yet, too many Alaskan families are mourning their loved ones. We’re gathering to fight together and give workers a fair shot to strengthen our voice on the job.
Our leaders in government and business should be protecting working people’s lives above all else. The ability to organize and form a union is essential for reducing death, illness, and injury on the job. The Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act will allow workers to exercise the right to form a union and have a voice on the job, calling for stronger safety protections. Working people deserve safe and good jobs, and we’re going to keep fighting until that promise becomes a reality.
Representative Don Young understood the gravity of the situation here in Alaska and the important role a union plays in creating a safe work environment when he voted for the PRO Act in the US House of Representatives this year. We thank Representative Young for doing his part and putting working Alaskans first. Now it’s time for our Senators to do the same. We call on Senator Murkowski and Senator Sullivan to put working Alaskans first and pass the PRO Act.
Toward this end, we are excited to announce the beginning of a paid media campaign to educate Alaskans on the importance of the PRO Act and how it will empower Alaskan workers and make our state’s economy work for working people. We are committed to making the PRO Act the law of the land.”