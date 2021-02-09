What: Alaska USA will honor members of Alaska’s armed forces, including 12 recipients of the Service Person of the Year award and the Military Spouse of the Year.
When: Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Historic Anchorage Hotel
330 E St, Anchorage, AK 99501
Who: Alaska USA Federal Credit Union and Alaska Service Persons of the Year
Why: These exceptional enlisted service members, representing each of the active-duty branches of the Guard and Reserve, will be recognized and awarded for their outstanding achievements. The Service Person of the Year honorees were nominated by their supervisors and underwent a panel interview.
Photo/Video Opportunities:
Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will distribute appreciation baskets and congratulate each service member outside the Historic Anchorage Hotel.
Safely distanced group photos in front of Alaska USA vehicle.
More about Alaska USA
Alaska USA Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative with $9.8 billion in assets and more than 675,000 members worldwide. The credit union operates more than 90 branches and service facilities in Alaska, Arizona, California, and Washington State. Alaska USA offers a 24/7 Member Service Center and access to more than 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs worldwide, as well as online and mobile solutions.
Learn more at http://www.alaskausa.org